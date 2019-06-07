Jetstar celebrates milestone with $10 domestic flights

Budget airline Jetstar has announced a limited number of $10 domestic flights to celebrate flying in New Zealand for 10 years.

Until Wednesday you can snap up a one-way flight from Auckland to Nelson, Nelson to Wellington, and five other routes for $10 - the same price as a bottle of beer in Auckland.

Aucklanders can also jet to the Cook Islands from $159 one way, and flights from Christchurch to Melbourne will cost just $89.

The cheap-as-chips flights went on sale at 12.01am today and are available until 11.59pm on Wednesday, June 12 or until sold out.

Jetstar has made a name for itself as a budget airline but it had a bumpy start in 2009, accused of underdelivering following a massive marketing campaign.

Chief executive Bruce Buchanan told the Herald on Sunday at the time he believed the bad press was a deliberate act of sabotage by Air New Zealand.

The airline says in its first year it flew more than one million Kiwis on domestic services, including many who had never flown before.

It has since transported more than 19 million domestic passengers, and now has 11 domestic routes.

The deals

Auckland to Napier from $10 one way

Nelson to Auckland from $10 one way

New Plymouth to Auckland from $10 one way

Palmerston North to Auckland from $10 one way

Wellington to Nelson from $10 one way

Christchurch to Auckland from $10 one way

Wellington to Christchurch from $10 one way

Auckland to Wellington from $25 one way

Auckland to Queenstown from $39 one way

Wellington to Queenstown from $35 one way

Auckland to Sydney from $109 one way

Auckland to Melbourne from $99 one way

Auckland to Gold Coast from $99 one way

Christchurch to Melbourne from $89 one way

Queenstown to Melbourne from $149 one way