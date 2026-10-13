Staff at the new mega-ministry, the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport (MCERT), are set to hear on Wednesday about a "permanent new structure" proposal with jobs on the line.

The mega-ministry was created in July, merging the Ministry for the Environment, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Ministry of Transport and the local government functions of the Department of Internal Affairs.

It is understood the ministry has about 1300 staff, while it is not yet clear how many cuts will be proposed on Wednesday.

MCERT chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said no decisions had been made, and nothing was final until staff had had their say.

"We will listen carefully to any suggestions they have for doing things differently, before making our final decisions in December."

Wellington Central MP Tamatha Paul told RNZ that the city couldn't handle more public service cuts.

"We just can't afford any more cuts - and I mean that financially, but I also mean it in terms of the morale of the city."

The meeting comes after the government's announcement in May to slash public service jobs by about 14% over the next three years. The changes would result in about 8700 job losses by mid-2029 - 3500 of which could be in the capital.

"We can't have thousands more workers told that their work isn't important."

Paul said the cuts would leave lives up in the air.

Speaking to MCERT workers, Paul said: "You have the chance to elect a government that actually values you... and values your expertise.

"Please do not listen to this anti-public service government because they will be gone in a few weeks."