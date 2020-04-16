Live: Reserve Bank governor on Covid-19 hit on economy

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr will appear before the epidemic response select committee, along with ministers and trade experts.

The committee resumes its hearings at 10am. Following an appearance by Orr, who has been overseeing a series of actions to try to maintain the stability of the banking sector, the committee will focus on trade.

Former diplomat Charles Finny is appearing as an independent witness, before Trade Minister David Parker and New Zealand's chief trade negotiator Vangelis Vitalis.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford will then appear alongside NZ Trade and Enterprise chief executive Peter Crisp.

The committee will then hear from Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff. The hearings are expected to conclude just after 1pm.