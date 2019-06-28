Dry goods bulk carrier ship Otago Harbour arrives in Otago Harbour yesterday, picking up a consignment of logs, bound for Southeast Asia. PHOTO:GREGOR RICHARDSON

Ship-spotters' interest was piqued yesterday by the maiden visit of Otago Harbour to its namesake harbour - but any familiarity ends there.

Pacific Basin has a total of 238 vessels, including 112 it owns, and overall has 102 Supramax type ships, like Otago Harbour, carrying only dry bulk commodities.

The company's ships are all named after geographical features on its global routes, including Indian Ocean, Tiwai Point, Marsden Point and Bass Strait.

Port Otago chief pilot Hugh Marshall said Otago Harbour was not the largest vessel to visit Dunedin's upper harbour and posed no problems on its way in.

It is scheduled to move to Port Chalmers tomorrow and "top up" its log cargo, he said.

Pacific Basin is headquartered in Hong Kong, operates a network of 12 offices on six continents and has 336 shore staff and about 3800 seafarers, its website said.

About 33% of Pacific Basin's global cargo, by volume, is generated from New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

The smaller Handysize type ships, up to 170m long, can carry up to 42,000 metric tonnes of cargo, while the up to 190m Supramax bulk carriers can handle up to 65,000 tonnes; most with four cranes on board.

Pacific Basin was established in 1987, listed on Nasdaq in 1994 and was purchased and privatised by a third party in 1996, then founding management team and employees established a new company in 1998. It was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004.

Pacific Basin works with about 500 industrial commodity producers, traders and end-users around the world, including those in mining, forestry products, agriculture, metals and other commodities; including salt, bauxite and grain.