March completion expected for accommodation units

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A set of accommodation units is going up in Cargill St, Dunedin and is expected to be finished in March next year.

The work is being carried out by Stewart Construction and project manager Jodie Peters said building was halfway completed.

The units were expected to be finished by about March next year.

"It’s basically six units going in there," he said.

They were accommodation units, "so it’s going to be 27 bedrooms in six stand-alone units".

"Probably ... more studios, so for students."

Construction began at the beginning of this year and the company lost about six to eight weeks of work to the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.

"It has affected the programme but we’re working around it."