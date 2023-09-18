New twists and turns at Hanmer Springs water park

The new slides at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa promise a colourful journey. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Multiple twists and turns, and rides that change with the season, are in store for visitors to the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa next month.

Two new hydro­slides will be opened at the complex complete with technology never seen in New Zealand.

A crane lifted the pieces of the slides into place alongside the newly built hydroslide tower, which is over eight metres high, earlier this month.

They will officially open on October 11. While the slides have more twists and turns than the beloved green and beige slides that put the complex on the map in 1998, they also come with state­-of-­the-art LED lighting, that can be programmed, inside.

The changeable lighting experience can create themed slide rides that change with the seasons, giving visitors anything from mountain scenes to underwater adventures.

General manager Graeme Abbot says it is the first time the technology has been used in New Zealand.

‘‘We can’t wait to invite everyone to this adventure.’’

And just like the Conical Thrill ride, the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa needs the public’s help in naming the slides.

Submissions are open through its website.

The winner will receive an exclusive fun experience on opening weekend, which includes having the slides to themselves for an hour.

Schools are getting involved too, with all Christchurch, Hurunui and North Canterbury school pupils invited to get together with their classmates to build the ultimate ball run.

The winning class will be the first members of the public to ride the slides at the opening ceremony on October 11. Opening weekend is October 14 and 15.