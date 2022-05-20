News industry stalwart Michael Muir honoured

Michael Muir has been honoured with a life membership of the News Publishers’ Association in recognition of his service to the association and the newspaper industry.

Mr Muir, managing director of The Gisborne Herald, served as president of the NPA from 2007 to 2016 and continues to make huge contributions to the industry, having been actively involved in various boards and committees since 1969.

He received the honour at the NPA’s annual meeting in Wellington last week.

Sir Julian Smith, chairman of Allied Press, an NPA Board member and fellow life member of the NPA, says “Michael’s been a stalwart of the industry for many, many years".

"He’s been a tireless worker…and has been a great member of the international organisations associated with the newspaper industry.”