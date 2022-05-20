Friday, 20 May 2022

News industry stalwart Michael Muir honoured

    1. Business

    Michael Muir has been honoured with a life membership of the News Publishers’ Association  in recognition of his service to the association and the newspaper industry.

    Mr Muir, managing director of The Gisborne Herald, served as president of the NPA from 2007 to 2016 and continues to make huge contributions to the industry, having been actively involved in various boards and committees since 1969.

    He received the honour at the NPA’s annual meeting in Wellington last week.

    Sir Julian Smith, chairman of Allied Press, an NPA Board member and fellow life member of the NPA, says “Michael’s been a stalwart of the industry for many, many years".

    "He’s been a tireless worker…and has been a great member of the international organisations associated with the newspaper industry.”

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter