'No splashing the cash' on Budget Day

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has announced when she will deliver this year's Budget.

Willis confirmed the date of May 28 while presenting the Budget Policy Statement at a select committee in Wellington this morning.

The Budget would focus on supporting the delivery of core public services like healthcare, education, defence and law and order, she pledged.

"As has been the case with this government, it will be a responsible budget and it will be a budget that invests in the important things and makes savings to ensure that we can do important things in the future."

Budget 2026 would demonstrate tight control of discretionary government spending while funding a limited number of priority commitments, she said.

"There will be no splashing the cash.

"Careful stewardship of public finances is essential to fixing the basics and building the future. Delivering savings and reprioritising existing expenditure will again be features of the Budget.

"These sorts of decisions are always tough, but they are necessary to ensure we can continue to fund the public services people rely upon while getting the books back in order."

The Budget date announcement follows Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announcing last week the general election would be held on November 7.