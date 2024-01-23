Otago pair to take part in business case comp

Universty of Otago Business School students Cian Hallissey and Ben Fleming have been selected in the Team Universities of New Zealand (TUNZ) team to attend the BIICC 2024 International Business Case Competition in Norway next month.

The pair, who will join two students from Victoria University, would compete against representatives from 11 universities around the world, including HEC Montreal, Maastricht University, Copenhagen Business School, FEP Porto and Queens University Canada.

Although the organisations on which the competition would be based were unknown in advance, previous BI competitions have had a focus on energy, food sustainability and climate.

Chef de mission Dr John Guthrie, of Dunedin, said it was an exciting opportunity for the students to compete against some of the best universities in the world.

Otago students had a proud record of involvement in business case competitions, both as Otago teams and in New Zealand teams, and there was "clear evidence" of the benefits students gained in strategic thinking and presentation skills.

Case involvement was an excellent tool to combat recently talked about AI tools such as chatbot software ChatGPT.

"There’s nowhere to hide when you are presenting a solution to judges", Dr Guthrie said.

TUNZ is under the umbrella of the NZ Student Development Society, which funds training and competition entry. Students fund their travel.

— Staff reporter