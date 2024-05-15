Stuff acquires Wairarapa Times-Age titles

Photo: RNZ

The Wairarapa Times-Age newspaper has been sold to Stuff.

The purchase includes a digital news site and community newspapers.

Stuff chief executive Laura Maxwell said previous owner Andrew Denholm will stay on at the paper, as will the journalists and commercial team.

Before Denholm bought it, the Times-Age had been the property of NZME, or APN News and Media, as it was then.

Stuff's managing director Joanna Norris said the newspaper's local, rural and real estate was a natural fit for Stuff's regional network.

"Over the past year we have been reviewing our footprint across the country, launching new digital subscriptions for The Post, The Press, The Waikato Times and our regional mastheads and creating a more cohesive community network tightly aligned to local needs, she said.

"We love being able to support local journalism in Wairarapa with this acquisition and retain a strong commercial presence with the ability to deliver wider reach through our rural and real estate offerings."

Denholn said it had been a challenging time for standalone publications.

"The way audiences are consuming local news is changing and Stuff's scale and experience in delivering great journalism, in the formats that audiences want, is second to none.

"I'm delighted that Stuff has added the Wairarapa Times-Age to its regional footprint and am confident we are in very good hands."