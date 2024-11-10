Four injured in Kaikorai crash

All of the car's occupants were taken to Dunedin Hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Four people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital after an early-morning crash in the suburb of Kaikorai Valley.

Emergency services responded to the single car crash near the intersection of Taieri Rd, Kaikorai Valley Rd and Stuart St about 2.40am today.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyford said two appliances initially responded, with a third called to help free the trapped driver.

A St John spokeswoman said the four occupants were taken to hospital - one in a serious condition and the rest in moderate condition.

Police could not confirm if alcohol was a factor and said inquiries were ongoing.

