Pair win emerging director gongs

Winners of Institute of Directors Emerging Director Awards Kate Faulks (left) and Carla Harper (centre) talk with new Distinguished Fellow Dr Jennifer McMahon at a function at Forsyth Barr House in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Southern directors Carla Harper and Kate Faulks have been presented with Institute of Directors Emerging Director Awards.

Ms Harper, who is based in Invercargill, is an intern director for South Port Ltd — New Zealand’s southernmost commercial deepwater port and the only NZX-listed company in Southland. In a statement, she said she was passionate about advancing her expertise in governance, strategic thinking and community impact.

Ms Faulks, who has an MBA in chemical engineering and is a Wonder Project Ambassador for Engineering NZ, spent her early career as a project engineer and terminal manager with ExxonMobil.

Managing technical queries, procurement, logistics, health and safety, risk management and financial planning laid the foundations for her governance path.

A farmer and director of Altavady and Glenkerry Farms — a six-farm family group in North Otago — she served as a board intern for Port Otago and its subsidiary Chalmers Properties in 2022.

She is a recently elected board member for Ravensdown and has community board roles with the North Otago Sustainable Land Management Group steering board and the Papakaio Mountain Bike Race committee.

IoD Otago-Southland branch chairman Scott Mason said the pair had demonstrated a commitment to leadership and governance development, driven by the wider-reaching impacts for the community.

"Both recipients are inspiring leaders with a clear vision and deep understanding of where they see themselves in the wider governance landscape," Mr Mason said.

Both recipients will receive complimentary membership with the IoD for 12 months, including attendance at all branch functions and events; mentorship with an experienced director; and $2000 towards professional development.

Dr Jenny McMahon, who has been named an IoD Distinguished Fellow, was also honoured by the branch at a function yesterday. — APL