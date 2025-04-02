Direct flights take off from Christchurch to Cairns

A Jetstar aircraft at Christchurch Airport. Photo: Christchurch Airport

The first of Jetstar's new daily direct flights from Christchurch to Cairns took off on Wednesday.

Justin Watson.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson called the new service - which will run daily from today - "a win for travellers and the economy".

"Jetstar’s decision to add Cairns to its Christchurch schedule is great news for the South Island," Watson said.

"It gives Kiwis a quick and easy way to experience tropical North Queensland while welcoming more Aussie visitors to our backyard.

"Greater connectivity means more business for local tourism, hospitality, and retail - it's a boost for both economies."

Jetstar spokesperson Jenn Armor said the route was part of the airline's plan to expand its network in New Zealand.

"Our first flights on the Christchurch to Cairns route are an exciting milestone as we continue to make travel more accessible for millions of New Zealanders.

Photo: Christchurch Airport

"We're thrilled by the response from both New Zealanders and Australians to this new connection.

"Queenslanders can now fly direct to Christchurch in under six hours, which is great news for Jetstar customers and for Christchurch as we help welcome more visitors to this fantastic part of New Zealand."

Jetstar flights also connect Christchurch to the Gold Coast and Melbourne.