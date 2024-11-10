Wastebusters sweeps the competition

Wānaka Wastebusters won the supreme award and two other prizes at the 2024 Wānaka Business Excellence Awards. Shown here are reuse crew members, from left, Anna Dumphey, Alison Corthell and Morgan Howie, with trolley loads of clothes in January. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wānaka Wastebusters won a hat trick of awards at the 2024 Wānaka Business Excellence Awards on Saturday night.

There were 170 attendees at the gala awards dinner hosted by the Wānaka Business Chamber at Rippon Vineyard.

Chamber general manager Glen Peat said it had been a challenging year, marked by reduced visitor numbers, rising operational costs, and the lasting impacts of post-Covid economic pressures, but the resilience and innovation of the Wānaka business community shone through, with a record 67 entries submitted.

"The record number of entries this year highlights the determination of our business community to not only survive but thrive in tough times," Mr Peat said.

"We’re proud to recognise and support these businesses that continue to contribute to the strength of our community."

Wastebusters won the evening’s top honour, the Supreme Award, the Community Contribution Award and the Business Sustainability & Environmental Impact Award, in recognition of their exceptional commitment to environmental and social impact.

This year the judges introduced, for the first time, the Outstanding Business Commendation Award, for businesses demonstrating exceptional innovation and commitment.

Wānaka Stone was the winner, in recognition of dedication to quality craftsmanship and significant contribution to the local building and design industry.

Judges convenor Lynley Lischner said Wānaka Stone "stood out for their leadership in the industry, their innovative solutions, and their dedication to not only their craft but to supporting their employees. Their commitment to training, career development, and creating pathways for growth sets a remarkable standard for businesses overall.”

There were many sponsors associated with the event, who were all thanked for their unwavering "unwavering support" during challenging times.

Mr Peat said their contributions made the evening possible and enabled the community to celebrate and honour business resilience and accomplishments.

"The 2024 Wānaka Business Excellence Awards underscored the strength, adaptability, and commitment of the Wānaka business community.

"While the challenges of this year have been significant, the collective spirit of collaboration and innovation continues to drive Wānaka forward.

"The chamber remains committed to supporting our local businesses as we look forward to a promising summer season and beyond," he said.

The other awards were:

People’s Choice Award Honours: Architecture + Design Library

Excellence in Customer Experience: Mitre 10 Mega Wānaka

Excellence in Visitor Experience: Bike Glendhu

Excellence in Trade & Industrial Sector: Wānaka Stone

Excellence in Primary & Consumer Goods: Rippon

Excellence in Professional Services: Schistrockmedia

Strategy, Innovation & Business Solutions Award: Fluid Visual Communications

Best Emerging Business Award: Green Fox

Employer of the Year Award: Mitre 10 Mega Wānaka.