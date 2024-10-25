Ousted MP's husband has new bike business

Christian Hoff-Nielsen's business that was put into liquidation in July. Photo: RNZ

The husband of ejected MP Darleen Tana has set up a new e-bike business, just months after his former business was liquidated owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Company Office documents confirm Christian Hoff-Nielsen has registered a bike hire company, Woohoo Trading, with him listed as the sole director and shareholder.

Allegations were made against Hoff-Nielsen's former business that migrant workers were owed wages and there had been breaches of visa conditions.

Darlene Tana. Photo: RNZ

That led to questions of Tana about how much she knew of the claims, what she did about them, and what steps she took to inform the Green Party.

The party suspended her in March this year and hired a lawyer to investigate, whose report said the MP changed her evidence during the course of the inquiry, and Hoff-Neilsen's evidence tended to obfuscate rather than elucidate the issues.

She left the Green Party but refused to quit as an MP until the Greens invoked the waka-jumping legislation last week.

Tana's removal as an MP was confirmed by the Speaker this week.

Hoff-Nielsen's previous bike business went into voluntary liquidation in July owing $413,000, including $133,000 to Inland Revenue.