Postie marks 110 years

New Zealand-wide fashion brand Postie, which started out on the Reefton goldfields, is celebrating 110 years.

It has been owned by South African company Pepkor Ltd for the past five years and closed its Greymouth store about two years ago. It retains 63 stores around the country.

The Postie business began in 1909 as Dellaca's shoe repair store at Globe Hill.

In 1919, when the Globe Hill mine shut, the store moved to Reefton and expanded into fashion.

In 1946 Dellaca's opened a second store in Westport, which expanded to include dress fabrics, furnishings, knitting, hosiery and ladieswear.

Postie's former chief executive Rod Orrock said in a statement today the apparel business was an "unforgiving industry".

"The difference between Postie's tough times and now is its clear understanding of who its customers are and what they need." - Greymouth Star



