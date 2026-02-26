Barker’s chief executive Agnes Baekelandt expects a new factory near Geraldine will help increase demand for its product range and support business growth. The jam, juice and sauce company is putting the finishing touches to the factory in a nearly $60m expansion project. PHOTOS: BARKER’S

South Canterbury jam and juice company Barker’s is trying to regain approval to discharge treated factory water on nearby conservation land.

The Geraldine food processor owned by Andros Group has built a new factory in a nearly $60million expansion project to eventually double capacity to 28,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables a year.

Barker’s French owners bought about 14.5ha of neighbouring land for more than $1.4m after an overseas investment approval last August.

An irrigation and wastewater system, experimental and display orchards and provision to future-proof the operation have been designed for the Pleasant Valley property.

Environment Canterbury (Ecan) issued consent, with conditions, last December for liquid waste to go on the new land, including a mature forestry block.

This included the release of fruit and vegetable pulp, juice spillage and wash water from the processing factory.

Previously, wastewater went from the facility to a settling pond and was irrigated on the existing farm and on a nearby Department of Conservation (Doc) block.

However, a concession to discharge wastewater on to the Hae Hae Te Moana River Conservation Reserve was not renewed in April.

Since then, Barker’s has filed an application to Doc with a decision expected to be made soon.

Doc regulatory authorisations director Pip Fox said Barker Fruit Processors’s application was for a new concession to discharge industrial wastewater on to the reserve, which bordered the Hae Hae Te Moana River near Geraldine.

‘‘The Department of Conservation is assessing this application as per our usual process. It would be inappropriate to comment while this process is ongoing.’’

Doc declined Barker’s previous concession application last July.

A spokeswoman said Doc’s reasons for this were on public record. They included sodium hydroxide in the wastewater causing a salt buildup in the soil, resource consent non-compliance and the activity being at odds with the reserve’s conservation values.

Doc was unwilling to disclose when the new application was made, how much reserve land was sought to discharge on to or if a decision was due soon.

Barker’s successfully gained approval last year in a 30-year concession for lease, license, and easement access to a water bore shed and infrastructure on the reserve.

In the summary it was noted submitters were concerned about wider activities, including wastewater disposal associated with factory operations.

A new irrigation system is expected to be installed in coming months by the business, which employs about 300 staff.

Barker’s and Ecan were unable to immediately respond for comment.

In January, chief executive Agnes Baekelandt said a new system would improve the screening of wastewater and remove further organic loading, after resource consent was received to irrigate on the recently bought land.

‘‘The new system will use micro irrigation, and will allow us to irrigate fresh — without going through a pond — all year round. This new investment will ensure that the water will not be stored and have its pH reduced, which is a step change from our current system and future-proofs the business activities.’’

Ecan has previously investigated wastewater discharge breaches at the site.

Barker’s is retrofitting the old factory into a research and development lab and for the initial processing of fresh fruit and vegetables for preserving.

The operation produces branded jam, cordial and juices, chutney, savoury sauces and fruit toppings. A squeezy chutney will be launched soon.

The company expects its annual exports of about 2000t to double in the next few years with increased sales to South East Asia, Middle East and the United States. Australia is its main export market.

tim.cronshaw@odt.co.nz