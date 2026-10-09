Some property managers are concerned at the prospect of a Labour government removing their ability to issue no-cause eviction notices.

Since the beginning of last year, landlords have again been able to terminate a periodic tenancy with no cause if they give 90 days' notice.

A spokesperson for Labour said it had publicly said that it opposed the changes and had pledged to fix it.

"Details on further housing policies will come in due course."

Chris Matthews, of property management platform Tenancy.co.nz, said he understood Labour's policy to change the Residential Tenancies Act again would be revealed this month.

"Property managers I speak to say no-cause terminations can be a useful tool when dealing with persistent anti-social behaviour. But tenants also need security and protection from unfair termination. The challenge is finding a workable balance that lasts beyond the next election."

Sarina Gibbon, director of Tenancy Advisory, said problems had arisen with the previous ban, not the removal of the option itself but with what was introduced to replace it.

She said there had been a set of criteria issued for ending a tenancy that had created unintended consequences.

She said it would be hard to judge Labour’s plans until it was clear what its policy would mean.