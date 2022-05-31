Red Badge loses DVML security contract

A Red Badge security guard walks a pitch invader off the field at an All Blacks test at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2018. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The company providing security services at Dunedin City Council-owned venues has lost its contract.

Red Badge Group has held Dunedin Venues Management Ltd’s (DVML) security services contract since 2017 providing the company’s security at its two venues — Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Dunedin Centre.

In April, DVML issued an open tender for the contract.

A DVML spokesman confirmed Red Badge had lost the contract and it was awarded to Platform 4 Group Ltd, effective from August 1.

The Auckland-based company does security at other New Zealand venues, including Christchurch’ s Horncastle Arena.

Red Badge provided security services at DVML’s sites and its major events including sports matches and concerts.

The DVML spokesman said the tendering process for respondents included site visits, on-site presentations, response evaluation and reference checks.

The company acknowledged Red Badge Group for its service.

The Otago Daily Times put several questions to Red Badge about whether any staff would be laid off as a result and why it had lost the contract.

Red Badge had not responded by yesterday evening.

Platform 4 Group did not respond to a request for comment yesterday either.

Red Badge’s contract expires on July 31.

-- riley.kennedy@odt.co.nz