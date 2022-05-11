Rich-lister sends two-line apology email to Lim

Nadia Lim has a successful business My Food Bag and is a writer and past winner of MasterChef NZ. Photo: supplied

The team behind celebrity cook and businesswoman Nadia Lim say "one has to wonder why he even bothered" after receiving a two-line apology from rich-lister Simon Henry.

Henry, chief executive of chemical company DGL, made derogatory comments about My Food Bag's Lim, her appearance, and her role in the promotion of the company's sharefloat last year.

Simon Henry. Photo: Facebook

The two companies floated and listed on the NZX about the same time, and Henry made the comments to National Business Review when comparing their relative performances since then.

Henry criticised My Food Bag for including a photo of Lim in their prospectus.

He referred to Lim as "Eurasian fluff" and that her photo was the reason for the company's underperforming results.

"When you've got Nadia Lim, when you've got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that's what it takes to sell your scrip, then you know you're in trouble," Henry said.

The comments have been broadly criticised and investment managers Kiwi Wealth and Simplicity have blacklisted DGL from their funds.

However, yesterday evening Henry apologised.

Deborah Pead, owner of PR firm Pead, confirmed to RNZ that Lim had received the email note of apology.

"In my opinion his acknowledgement adds further insult to injury and one has to wonder why he even bothered," she said.

The two-line letter stated Henry had unsuccessfully called Lim several times to apologise. He therefore hoped Lim would accept the letter as his "sincere and formal apology" for his "inappropriate language".

"It was accompanied by an offer for Nadia to call him - which will not be acted on," Pead said.

"He claims to have called Nadia several times, however, Nadia's phone records will confirm she neither received nor missed a call from him."

The letter dated May 6 was received via email from Henry's Auckland office manager on Tuesday evening.

Henry was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, Lim is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 36-year-old revealed via Facebook and Instagram she has the virus.

- RNZ and NZ Herald