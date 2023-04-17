RNZ threatens to leave Twitter over new label

Twitter has begun labeling Western public media as "government-funded" or "state-affiliated." PHOTO: REUTERS

State broadcaster Radio NZ has threatened to quit the social media platform Twitter after it was given a new "government-funded media" tag.

The organisation tweeted out its objection to the label this afternoon, suggesting the tag would imply government interference in its editorial content.

Head of Content Megan Whelan said editorial independence is enshrined in RNZ’s charter and editorial policy.

"Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government ‘may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content’, which does not apply to RNZ," she said.

"Not only is our editorial independence protected by the law, we guard it vigorously."

Twitter’s decision to begin labeling publicly funded media in Western democracies as "government-funded" or "state-affiliated" has provoked concern from some in the industry.

The labels are traditionally reserved for media organisations that have editorial content influenced by a country’s government, and are often called "state propaganda outlets."

Russia’s RT and Sputnik, China’s Xinhua News Agency, and Iran’s Press TV are four notable examples.

However, earlier this month Twitter began labeling Western public media as "government-funded media." The BBC was the first organisation to receive the tag.

A BBC spokesperson said the organisation is, and always has been, independent.

"We are funded by the British public through the licence fee."

Some organisations that have received the label have gone as far as to quit Twitter.

American public media organisations NPR and PBS - National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Service respectively - have stopped using their Twitter feeds after they decried the labels.

NPR, a non-profit organisation, was initially labeled "state-affiliated media", however, Twitter walked back the tag.

An NPR spokesperson said: "We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence."

Both organisations do receive US government funding, however, a majority of its income comes from pledge drives and philanthropy.

RNZ’s Whelan said the organisation will be considering its options over the next few days.

"Including talking to Twitter to have the label removed or revised, or as other public media around the world have done, leave the platform."