Runaway Play launches Netflix game

Runaway Play chief executive Zoe Hobson displays the butterfly-themed mobile game available to play on Netflix. PHOTO: RUNAWAY PLAY

Dunedin game studio Runaway Play has launched a mobile game, Netflix Flutter Butterflies, which is available to play exclusively on Netflix.

The game, which features hundreds of real-life butterfly species to discover and raise, joins 36 other mobile games that make up the Netflix games roster which launched in November last year.

Netflix was an "incredibly exciting" entrant to the games market, Runaway Play chief executive Zoe Hobson said.

"In particular because it creates the opportunity to offer games to a wide and diverse user base, not just to those who already self-identify as gamers.

"There is a huge audience who don’t self-identify as ‘gamers’ but who love to play games, and this is especially prevalent in casual mobile games and with women.

"This is the exact market who we make games for at Runaway so we are really excited to be working with Netflix to reach this audience," Ms Hobson said.

It was important the studio’s games were accessible to as many people as possible and Netflix seemed well positioned to offer games to a wide and diverse audience, she said.

A recent report from game data analyst Newzoo predicted the global video game market would generate $US196.8 billion ($NZ333.7 billion) in 2022, and $225.7 billion by 2025.

By: Staff reporter