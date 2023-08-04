Scott chips in with McCain handling system

Scott Technology HQ. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Scott Technology has inked a $12million deal with McCain Foods — the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products — to deliver its automated handling system to McCain’s processing facility in Alberta, Canada.

The system combines multiple production lines to a common palletising system for cases of frozen French fries and is designed to handle McCain’s production capacity of 130 cases per minute. It features two high-speed palletisers, nine buffer tables for multiple stock keeping units as well as case and pallet conveying systems and pallet wrappers.

Scott’s lastest Maestro+ software package will monitor the system’s efficiency and display key performance indicators while supporting and guiding maintenance.

In a statement, Scott chief executive John Kippenberger said the company was delighted to extend its partnership with McCain, a long-term-customer, into North America.

"McCain has been a customer of ours in Europe for many years, where we have worked with them to deliver multiple automated materials-handling solutions to improve their operational efficiencies.

"This new contract is recognition of our expertise in this area, as well as a reflection of our strategy of partnering with companies that have a large global presence," he said.

McCain’s director of capital development, Mourad Rahimi, said the project was part of the largest global investment in the company’s history and would double the size and workforce at its Coaldale, Alberta, processing facility.

The system would be built in Scott’s European materials handling facility and delivered late next year.

Scott is behind some of the world’s leading automation and robotics technology, working with multinational companies ranging from Rio Tinto to Bosch.

In June, it announced it was undertaking a strategic review of its ownership structure. Scott’s majority shareholder is food giant JBS, which owns 53.05% of Scott shares.