Scott Technology on upwards trajectory

Scott Technology chief executive John Kippenberger. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Scott Technology has announced a strong start to the year with contracts signed worth more than $30million.

The contracts — in Australia, China and the United States — were in addition to the $190million worth of contracted forward work already announced as part of Scott’s annual results presentation last year.

In a statement yesterday, chief executive John Kippenberger said the new orders reaffirmed the ongoing demand and appetite for automation as global labour markets remained tight.

In the US, Scott signed a partnership worth $14million with global retail giant Costco Wholesale to supply an initial order of two poultry trussing machines, with an order for an additional eight machines expected in the coming month.

Scott was planning the official launch of the world-first technology at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) later this month in Atlanta.

"The US poultry market is a $US95billion ($NZ148billion) industry with more than 900million rotisserie chickens produced per year.

"Our automated trussing technology will significantly improve operating capacity and can be configured to process up to 96 birds per minute hygienically, safely, and efficiently," he said.

The trussing product was also shortlisted for the IPPE Innovation Awards as a finalist for the New Product Showcase Award, in the processing category. Additionally, Scott’s Transbotics arm confirmed automated guided vehicle contracts, worth a combined value of about $5million-$6million, with Microsoft, Novelis and Gulfstream.

The company secured another contract worth $7.5 million from Chinese household appliance company Midea Group.

"The contract with Midea is a copy project of the washer cabinet line Scott supplied in 2021, but with less risk," Mr Kippenberger said.

It has also secured a contract for materials handling systems from Australian building materials and fibre cement products company James Hardie Industries.

Scott also received another contract worth €3.5million ($5.9million) for a materials handling project from a European company Clarebout.

For the year ended August 31, 2022, the company showed an 8% increase in its revenue to $222million and its net profit after tax was up 51% at $12.7million.