SFF chief moving to Indevin

Silver Fern Farms Ltd chief executive Simon Limmer. PHOTO: SILVER FERN FARMS

Outgoing Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer is joining wine producer and exporter Indevin Group early next year.

Last month, Silver Fern Farms announced Mr Limmer was stepping down after five and a-half years in the role, saying he would stay in his role during the transition to a new chief executive and would remain involved with the company in a strategic role.

Indevin Group recently announced Mr Limmer, who previously worked for Zespri for nine years including as chief operating officer and general manager for China, would replace the company’s founder Duncan McFarlane, who was retiring after 20 years at the helm of the business.

Indevin Group acquired the long-established brand Villa Maria in 2021 and it has wineries in Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

In a statement, chairman Greg Tomlinson said Mr Limmer had a clear affinity with New Zealand primary industries and delivering premium New Zealand brands internationally, both of which were critical to the next chapter of Villa Maria and Indevin Group’s growth strategy.