Shiny new ship makes its Dunedin debut

REPORT: TIM SCOTT / PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Bulk carrierdocks at Port Otago’s Ravensbourne fertiliser pier yesterday.

Port Otago commercial manager Craig Usher said the 183m-long, 25,240-gross ton vessel was on its maiden voyage to Dunedin, arriving from Timaru on Tuesday morning.

The vessel was berthed at the Ravensdown works for discharge of fertiliser and was visiting for about 48 hours.

It was not often the port welcomed a new-build vessel, but this was the second time this year a large vessel had arrived that was built in 2024, Mr Usher said.

"Welcoming a new vessel to our wharves is always a pleasure.

"It also demonstrates that our customers see us as always open and a gateway to and from the world."

Norse Innoshima is expected to depart for New Plymouth about 9am today.