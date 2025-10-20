Small airline takes over Blenheim to Christchurch route

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Nelson-based carrier began the service yesterday to restore a regional air link after Sounds Air cancelled flights on the route.
Originair’s 18-seat British Aerospace Jetstream 32 aircraft, crewed by two pilots, will operate return flights to support business, tourism, and patient travel to specialist healthcare.
The timetable gives travellers about seven hours in Christchurch to fit in medical appointments, business meetings, or sight-seeing.
Christchurch International Airport aeronautical development general manager Gordon Bevan said the team effort with Originair and Marlborough Airport was keeping the South Island connected.
"Collaboration like this ensures essential travel remains easy and reliable. Regional routes like this are an important part of our network, supporting connectivity, care, and commerce across the island."
Originair will fly twice a day from Tuesday to Thursday, and once on Monday, Friday and Sunday.
Other routes flown by the airline are Westport, Nelson, Wellington and Palmerston North.
The airline was founded in 2014 by Robert Inglis and partner Nicki Smith after he previously started Air Nelson in 1979.
The first landing into Christchurch was greeted with a water arch as it taxied in.