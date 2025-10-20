Small airline takes over Blenheim to Christchurch route

Nelson-based carrier Originair is offering flights for much of the week between Blenheim and Christchurch. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Small airline Originair is operating new weekday and Sunday flights connecting Blenheim and Christchurch.

The Nelson-based carrier began the service yesterday to restore a regional air link after Sounds Air cancelled flights on the route.

Originair’s 18-seat British Aerospace Jetstream 32 aircraft, crewed by two pilots, will operate return flights to support business, tourism, and patient travel to specialist healthcare.

The timetable gives travellers about seven hours in Christchurch to fit in medical appointments, business meetings, or sight-seeing.

Christchurch International Airport aeronautical development general manager Gordon Bevan said the team effort with Originair and Marlborough Airport was keeping the South Island connected.

"Collaboration like this ensures essential travel remains easy and reliable. Regional routes like this are an important part of our network, supporting connectivity, care, and commerce across the island."

He said the 20,000-passenger market was two thirds the size of the Blenheim population so its significance for Marlborough could not be underestimated.

Originair will fly twice a day from Tuesday to Thursday, and once on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

Other routes flown by the airline are Westport, Nelson, Wellington and Palmerston North.

The airline was founded in 2014 by Robert Inglis and partner Nicki Smith after he previously started Air Nelson in 1979.

The first landing into Christchurch was greeted with a water arch as it taxied in.

