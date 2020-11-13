Street art brought to life for 5G launch

Spark launched a 5G mobile service in central Dunedin yesterday.

To promote the launch, Spark worked with Dunedin company Animation Research to bring four CBD murals to life via an augmented reality experience yesterday and today.

At the mural Toitu, the three-storey painting of Chinese immigrant Chin Fooi on the side of the Crown Hotel, for example, when a 5G phone is held up, Chin Fooi speaks, retelling the meaning behind the painting. His voice is narrated by his grandson Jones Chin, of Dunedin.

A Spark staff member at each of the murals had 5G devices on hand for people to look through and see the art in a new dimension.

A spokeswoman said there was no surcharge for the 5G technology, but a 5G phone was needed to connect to it. Apple’s new iPhone 12 range or one of the latest models in Samsung’s Galaxy Note, S20 or Fold series, for example, were capable.

Spark corporate relations lead partner Cassie Arauzo displays the capabilities of 5G on a mural on the side of the Crown Hotel in Dunedin. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin is the third big centre where Spark has launched a 5G mobile service, following Palmerston North and Auckland’s CBD.

Rival Vodafone launched in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December, and had been in-filling in those areas.

Vodafone claims five times Spark’s 5G coverage (by population) at this point, and says a Dunedin launch is pending.

"We have plans to connect Otepoti to our 5G network shortly, particularly as we believe the university town will benefit from being able to innovate with 5G," a spokeswoman said.

2degrees said it would begin its 5G rollout by the end of next year.

A Spark pilot saw 5G fixed-wireless (a landline replacement service) launch in a series of small South Island towns (Alexandra, Westport, Twizel, Tekapo, Hokitika and Clyde) last year, plus parts of Palmerston North earlier this year.

UFB fibre operator Chorus is still bracing for Vodafone and Spark to launch 5G fixed wireless service.

With Huawei still sidelined by the GCSB, Spark has engaged Samsung and Nokia Networks as 5G upgrade partners for the edge of its network, with Ericsson

and Cisco working on the core. — The New Zealand Herald