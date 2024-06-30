Stuff announces end for Sunday News

Photo: RNZ

Stuff has announced its Sunday News newspaper will wrap up at the end of July.

The paper, which has been going for 61 years, was infamous for its sensationalist headlines.

Stuff announced the closure in a news article in its paper and on its website on Sunday morning.

Stuff masthead publishing managing director Joanna Norris said they had been reviewing their portfolio over the past 12 months and decided that Sunday News was no longer a good fit.

The news comes just days after Stuff said it was shutting its last remaining Northland community newspapers.

Rival publisher NZME said it was cutting staff at most of its regional newspapers so it could divert resources to major centres.

The first edition of Sunday News was published in 1961. The final edition will be published on July 28.