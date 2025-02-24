Timaru cheapest for petrol, Greymouth most expensive

Photo: NZ Herald

Data from petrol price comparison app Gaspy has found that Timaru was the cheapest place for fuel, while Greymouth was the priciest in recent weeks.

Gaspy's price comparison of 91 petrol prices in mid-February found consumers could face stark price differences depending where they were in the country.

As of February 19, Greymouth was the priciest town for fuel, followed by Tauranga, Kaitaia, Wānaka, Thames and Whangarei.

Timaru conversely had the lowest fuel prices, followed by Nelson, Richmond, Blenheim and Hamilton.

Gaspy Director Mike Newton said having the majority of the cheapest pricing in the South Island was a change from how pricing had been historically.

"It's driven a lot by the the discount retailers and in particular in recent years, NPD, who are based out of Nelson," he said. "That's why you see Nelson, Richmond and Blenheim amongst the cheapest."

Newton said the same trend was observed when Gull started to operate down South.

"For a while Gore was the cheapest place in the country because Gull opened their first station in the South Island in Gore," he said.

Newton said fuel prices appeared to be declining, although somewhat gently.

"As the New Zealand dollar rallies, we can expect that to continue," he said.

But he caveated global political or trade factors could alter that trajectory.