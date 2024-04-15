'Time to move on': Topp cafe closes in Canterbury

The Topp Country Cafe. Photo: X / @martymonemusic

The Topp Country Cafe has closed its doors after six years in business.

Business boomed at the cafe on Forest Drive, Methven, after it opened in 2018 as a partnership between Kiwi music industry icons Dames Lynda and Jools Topp, and Dame Lynda’s wife Donna.

"It is with a heavy heart we let you know Topp Country Cafe has closed its doors for the last time," the cafe posted on Facebook on Saturday.

"It is time for us to move on to new adventures. New owners have taken over the cafe and we wish them all the best for the future."

Dame Lynda and Donna were well known friendly locals at the popular cafe, serving up delicious food with a smile day in and day out.

More than 40 people have commented wishing the couple the best for their future and saying how much they would be missed.

"Thanks for many awesome years of great coffee and awesome yarns," said one woman.

"End of an era. Thank you for giving us many wonderful memories in your beautiful cafe," said another.