TVNZ chief executive Simon Power resigns

Simon Power. Photo: Getty

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power is quitting and will step down at the end of June.

Power joined the broadcasting company at the end of December 2021 after leaving his role as Westpac New Zealand’s acting chief executive.

He was with Westpac for 10 years and before that spent 12 years in Parliament as a National Party MP.

There is currently no one set to take over the role. TVNZ chair Andy Coupe said the board would begin its search for a replacement "in due course".

Power said it was a “tough decision to make, but it feels like the right time to finish”.

About his time at TVNZ, Power said he was “proud of what he achieved” during his time and called it exciting, challenging and “incredibly rewarding”.

“Most of all, I’ve loved getting to know and working alongside the talented and enthusiastic people that make Te Reo Tātaki such a special place to be a part of,” Power said.

Power joined TVNZ as the recently scrapped public merger was proposed.

Coupe thanked him for steering TVNZ through a “period of change”.

“His strong leadership through the uncertainty that followed ensured the business remained highly engaged, ready to embrace new opportunities and focused on delivering for audiences and advertisers regardless of the outcome,” Coupe said.

In a statement, Coupe spoke at length regarding what Power accomplished through his tenure at TVNZ, including securing rights for New Zealand cricket for “the first time in decades”.

“Importantly, Simon has also led the strategic work on TVNZ’s future,” Coupe said.

“The strong foundations he has built will undoubtedly help TVNZ meet its goal of becoming a world-class digital media organisation

“The Board would like to thank Simon for the significant contribution he’s made to TVNZ. Simon has led with integrity, and he will leave with the Board’s best wishes.”