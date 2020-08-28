Under attack: NZX down again

NZX. Photo: RNZ/Supplied

The NZX said it it has delayed the market's opening after earlier communicating that it would be open for business.

In a statement issued to market participants, NZX said: "Given the current issue we have extended the Pre-Open for the NZX Main Board and Fonterra Shareholders Market.

"The NZX Debt Market was placed into a halt at 9.58am. The NZX Derivatives Market remains open."

The exchange said an update will be provided at 10.30am or earlier "if information is available".

NZX said it had been been continuing to work with its network service provider, Spark, and national and international cyber security partners, including the state's security arm, the GCSB, to address the attacks.

"NZX has been in close contact with market participants, and appreciates the support and level of understanding during the periods of disruption to trading," it said.

This week's disruption came just as the benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index was a few points short of its record high, set in February, of 12,073.34.

The index's last reading was 12,053.4.

JMI Wealth director Andrew Kelleher told Newstalk ZB the cyber attack was clearly a "very motivated and very serious act".

Kelleher said that liquidity in the market had been maintained "to a degree" despite the attacks.

But he said that if they continued, it would lessen investors' confidence in their ability to trade "if a piece of news occurs that people need to react to".

This week's attacks have occurred at the tail end of the reporting season, which has seen the Air NZ , Meridian and Spark issue their results.