Woolworths' 'three-for-$20' special is no more and has been replaced with a "three-for-$24.99" offer.

The supermarket chain said the three-for-$20 special had been popular since it launched in 2018. Shoppers could buy three meat items or three seafood items for that price.

But it said customers wanted more.

"When we spoke with them, the feedback was clear: they wanted bigger portion sizes and more variety to be able to cater for family dinners," Woolworths said in a statement.

"We've listened to that feedback and added more than 10 new options — like a fresh whole chicken (950g), bacon and rump steak — while also increasing pack sizes across more than 30 existing favourites.

"The cost-per-unit or price per kilo remains equivalent to or better than the previous offer on most items so the customer is getting larger packs and everyday value to make meal planning easier for their family."