WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse and may be upsetting to some readers.

Former schoolteacher Damian Patrick Young still maintains his innocence more than two years after he was jailed for indecently assaulting three students.

The 59-year-old, who was imprisoned for two years and seven months in June 2024, will be released on November 2 after a parole hearing yesterday.

Young worked at two Christchurch schools during the offending.

Neither of the schools can be named.

Under the pretence of viewing films and dimming the lights in his classes, he approached girls and inappropriately touched them.

They were aged 6 to 8.

Two of the 10 indecent assault accusations against him were representative.

He elected a trial, during which the jury heard statements from the girls.

The parents who complained about him also testified.

In his defence, educators, former educators and co-workers told jurors Young had little opportunity to offend.

But the jury found him guilty of six charges, including the representative ones.

Young appealed the convictions in 2025, claiming Judge Jane Farish failed to maintain balance or neutrality during the trial.

The Court of Appeal disagreed, saying Judge Farish was not biased towards the Crown or Young, and dismissed the appeal.

Young yesterday told Parole Board members Judge Gus Andree Wiltens, Matire Kupenga-Wanoa and Materoa Dodd that while he maintained his innocence, he would do nothing to jeopardise reintegration into the community.

Speaking from Rolleston Prison, Young said he was looking to rebuild relationships with family and friends and believed he could live in the community with their support.

Judge Andree Wiltens asked Young what needed to happen to ensure he was safe.

Young said isolation, physical and mental health were things he needed to monitor.

“If I keep an eye on these things, things should go well for me.”

He planned to take up landscaping.

“It is important that I do work; I need to be active and have a purpose.”

Judge Andree Wiltens asked Young if he had thought about study.

Young said he might look at distance learning around psychology.

Young said he had been called on by other prisoners to help with their studies.

A Corrections officer described him as a model prisoner.

The judge asked Young if he had looked at the report that outlined his release conditions.

Young said he understood them and would abide by the conditions.

A family member told the board they accepted he had been found guilty.

His family had been actively involved in his safety plan and would be monitoring him, she said.

The family would also provide financial support.

“We have stood united with Damian; we will hold him to account if we have any doubt, if he is in any way breaching his release conditions or the CSO [Child Sex Offender Register].”

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.