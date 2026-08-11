Demand for funding from Christchurch Casino’s gambling proceeds has far outstripped the money available, leaving hundreds of community groups competing for a limited pool of grants.

The Christchurch Casinos Charitable Communities Trust received 482 funding applications seeking a combined $2.9 million this year, but had just $355,669 available to distribute.

A total of 150 applications were unsuccessful, while 288 organisations shared the available funding.

The largest grant, $11,500, went to the Aranui Community Trust Incorporated Society.

The second-largest grant of $5000 went to Youth & Cultural Development, a youth organisation based on Cashel St.

The Cholmondeley Children’s Centre Charitable Trust, Christchurch Community House Te Whakaruruhau ki Ōtautahi and the Spirit of Adventure Trust each received $3000.

The remaining successful applicants received grants ranging from $400 to $3000.

Volunteering Canterbury general manager Glenda Martin said a growing population base and increased demand meant available funding was no longer keeping pace with need.

“We’re just really cognisant that there’s so much growth within the Waitaha (Canterbury) area at the moment.

“So what does that look like for funding when the funding in general is sitting pretty level?

“There’s no big surges of additional funding becoming available that I’ve seen, but here in Waitaha, the average population growth has been 1.1% (in 2025), and the average across New Zealand was 0.7%.

“There’s probably time to review some of the bigger funds and look at them from a point of view of population shift, because we’re sitting at the same levels of funds that are available to be distributed year after year,” Martin said.

The amount distributed by the trust has declined in recent years.

Last year it distributed $370,029, down from $403,612 in 2024, $451,078 in 2023 and $793,366 in 2022.

Christchurch Casino chief executive Brett Anderson said the amount available for grants each year depended on the casino’s financial performance.

Anderson declined to disclose the casino’s operating profit this year but said the trust’s funding allocation was linked to the casino’s performance under the terms of its casino venue licence.

“I have no doubt some (groups) require more funding, and population growth is not the only reason.

“It is tough out there for many, as reflected in demand on services in so many areas.”