A man will appear in court after allegedly stealing several brass plaques worth more than $2000 from memorials in central Christchurch.

Superintendent Lane Todd said police launched an investigation after the plaques were removed from the Latimer Square and Bridge of Remembrance areas in mid-August.

He said the thefts occurred sometime overnight between Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12.

The plaques were stolen from the Latimer Square and Bridge of Remembrance areas. Photo: Supplied / police

Police made a public appeal for help identifying the man after the plaques were stolen.

The 40-year-old is now due to appear in court on Friday, October 2, facing theft charges.

Police appealed for help identifying this man after the memorial plaques were stolen. Photo: Supplied / police

Todd said the investigation team followed several lines of inquiry in the case.

"I'm grateful for the dedication of the investigation team who linked a cyclist in the area with the thefts.

"A man was pulled over for not wearing a helmet just before the thefts.

"Following an eagle-eyed review of camera footage we were able to make an arrest."

-Allied Media