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A man will appear in court after allegedly stealing several brass plaques worth more than $2000 from memorials in central Christchurch.
Superintendent Lane Todd said police launched an investigation after the plaques were removed from the Latimer Square and Bridge of Remembrance areas in mid-August.
He said the thefts occurred sometime overnight between Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12.
Police made a public appeal for help identifying the man after the plaques were stolen.
The 40-year-old is now due to appear in court on Friday, October 2, facing theft charges.
Todd said the investigation team followed several lines of inquiry in the case.
"I'm grateful for the dedication of the investigation team who linked a cyclist in the area with the thefts.
"A man was pulled over for not wearing a helmet just before the thefts.
"Following an eagle-eyed review of camera footage we were able to make an arrest."
-Allied Media