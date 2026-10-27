A security guard who worked the long weekend at Christchurch’s One New Zealand Stadium says the heat inside the sun-baked venue was unbearable and unsafe.

Christchurch saw temperatures soar into the late 20s over the long weekend, turning the indoor arena into what some have described as a “greenhouse”.

It was a bumper sporting weekend in the Garden City — following Saturday’s cricket T20 international between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval, One New Zealand Stadium hosted a Rugby League World Cup double-header and the NPC final across consecutive days in front of sold-out crowds.

Jazmine Ahuriri worked as a security team leader across the weekend, working at both Sunday’s Rugby League World Cup games and the NPC final between Canterbury and Northland a day later.

One New Zealand Stadium hosted the NPC final between Canterbury and Nortland on Labour Day. Photo: RNZ / Monique Steele

Ahuriri said the heat inside the roofed venue felt like it exceeded 30 degrees.

“I could just see the look on people’s faces heading up on top of the upper south stand, people were looking faint,” she said.

“I felt absolutely horrible for the elderly because a lot of them were heading all the way up to the top of the stand and it was extremely hot.”

The stadium has overhead fans installed on the ceiling, but Ahuriri felt it simply re-circulated hot air.

“Heat rises, so when you are in the top of those stands, of course it’s extremely hot.

“And I would have thought there would have been like a bit of ventilation, but obviously not. Because they have the fans on the ceiling, but I think that just kind of pushes the air around.”

Other security guards also struggled with the sweltering heat, she said.

Ahuriri said Monday’s NPC final almost became almost too hot to handle.

“I think it was around half time. I was beginning to feel just yuck, my feet were sore,” she said.

“And it’s the first time that I’ve ever really wanted to quit my job right there and then.”

RNZ requested an interview with Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare on Tuesday but she was unavailable.

In a Monday morning post on the One New Zealand Stadium Facebook page, fans were told to be “sun smart”.

“It’s going to be a warm Canterbury spring day. Bring your sunhat and sunglasses, apply sunscreen and stay hydrated.”

Monday’s NPC decider also introduced a water break each half and an extended half-time period of 20 minutes.

This was to comply with World Rugby’s heat and air quality guidelines.

According to the regulations introduced last year, an extended half-time period is required when the heat stress risk is deemed “very high”.

Canterbury and All Blacks lock Sam Darry alluded to the effort required in the searing conditions when talking to Sky Sport post-match.

“Far out man the boys dug deep, it’s bloody hot in here. These fans aren’t doing a heap I think,” he said.

RNZ spoke to several spectators at the final after they departed the ground.

Whilst all conceded that it was hot inside the venue on Monday, some felt the heat was manageable with appropriate attire and hydration.

Caleb Fotheringham described the temperature inside the venue as “very, very warm”.

“Thankfully there was pretty big fans keeping us cool. I felt bad for the boys on the field because they would’ve been cooking,” he said.

A travelling Northland fan said it was hot inside, but spectators needed to deal with it.

“Sh*t what would you rather. Grab a water and a beer and get on with it,” he said.

Another local woman who went to the game said the overhead fans weren’t as effective as cloud cover late in the game.

“It was pretty sticky in there. I’d hate to think what it was like for the boys down on the field but we were stifling.”

Fans are set to return to One New Zealand Stadium this weekend for the Black Ferns WXV Global Series clash against France.

The match kicks off at 7.10pm on Saturday.