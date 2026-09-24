The final allocation of tickets to the Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch in February have sold out within minutes.

The final 15,000 general and One NZ release tickets saw tens of thousands of fans eagerly waiting for the queue to open and tickets to go on sale.

Managing director Callam Mitchell said the general-sale and One NZ allocations were “effectively exhausted almost instantly”, with available tickets either sold or being processed in customer carts within minutes of each release.

“The result confirms another record-breaking year for Australasia’s largest music festival, following the sale of 32,000 two-day passes in April, before the epic lineup was announced.

“Selling 32,000 weekend passes before announcing a single artist was an incredible vote of confidence.”

It was announced last week that multi-Grammy Award-winning rock band Kings of Leon will return to Christchurch to headline the festival on February 26-27, 2027.

"Electric Avenue has become a destination festival in its own right, with people travelling from all over the country, and increasingly from overseas, to be part of the experience,” Mitchell said.

“The line-up is the icing on the cake, but we put a lot of thought into bringing it together. Getting Calvin Harris to New Zealand for an exclusive show, alongside a band of Kings of Leon’s calibre, plus the remaining stable of incredible talent performing, was always going to get people excited.

“The response today has been extraordinary, and we feel a real responsibility to repay the faith people have placed in us. Now our focus is on delivering an epic experience for everyone joining us in February.”

Line up

FRIDAY

KINGS OF LEON • Major Lazer • Bebe Rexha • Kasabian • Hybrid Minds • K Motionz • Fat Freddy’s Drop • Kenny Dope • Malugi • It’s Murph • Two Faced • Club Angel • Savage • Th’ Dudes • Daily J • Frank Booker • Louis Baker • Tali & MSSB • The Response • Poppa Jax • Stefany Beck • Imani-J • Mikey Scrooge • Dream.R • Joyce • Rydr

SATURDAY

CALVIN HARRIS • Jungle • Underworld • Kehlani • Wilkinson • Tove Lo • Lime Cordiale • Gorgon City • Darius Syrossian • 33 Below • Pretty Girl • Home Brew • SACHI • Ladyhawke • Coterie • Sub-Tribe • 2XM • Sam Cullen • Castaway • Harry Charles • Chris Keene • Craig Shaw • Phoebe Vic • Pixie Lane • Amber Carly Williams • John Ussher • Dan Veitch • Siliconbeat • Elliot Tierney