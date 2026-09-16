Australasia's biggest music festival returns to Christchurch for its 11th year in February, with Calvin Harris and Kings of Leon topping a bill that promises to serve up something for everyone.

About 15,000 tickets remain available for Electric Avenue at Hagley Park on February 26 and 27 next year after an initial release of 32,000 tickets sold out in less than an hour in April without any line-up information.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon return to Christchurch for the first time in 19 years. With five No 1 albums in New Zealand, their rich touring history includes headlining some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Roskilde, alongside a record-breaking five nights at London’s Hyde Park. The band also has a new album, O My Beloved, due out in November.

Joining Kings of Leon at the top of the bill is Calvin Harris, one of the most globally successful electronic artists of his generation. Harris has amassed billions of streams through global hits including We Found Love, Summer and This Is What You Came For. His Electric Avenue appearance will be a New Zealand exclusive and his first performance here since 2019.

Festival director Callam Mitchell said securing the two headliners reflects just how far Electric Avenue has come.

“Calvin Harris is one of the biggest electronic artists on the planet and together with Kings of Leon, we’ve got two genuine global stadium artists as headliners.

“But what I love about this 2027 line-up is the breadth of it – it’s a really eclectic mix of genres, with something for all generations.

“As the festival’s evolved, it’s those two elements that are becoming our hallmark.”

Electric Avenue’s 2027 bill includes five artists fresh from iconic Belgian festival Tomorrowland two months ago – Calvin Harris, Bebe Rexha, Gorgon City, Malugi and Wilkinson. Major Lazer played Coachella this year.

“We’ve definitely got to the point where New Zealanders no longer have to leave the country to experience the calibre of artists you get at these major events,” says Mitchell.

Zach Bryan and Caleb Followill from Kings of Leon. Photo: Getty Images

The festival’s rock and alternative offering is its biggest yet. Alongside Kings of Leon are Kasabian, who formed nearly 30 years ago and headlined Glastonbury in 2014. Their newly released album ACT III has just gone straight to No 1 in the UK, giving the band their eighth UK No. 1 album.

Australian indie favourites Lime Cordiale, whose last two albums have topped the Australian charts, are also on the bill. Meanwhile, acclaimed UK soul/funk act Jungle bring an appearance exclusive to Electric Avenue.

Likewise, the electronic line-up spans generations with house music pioneer Kenny Dope, of The Bucketheads and Masters at Work fame – a defining figure in New York house music for more than 30 years. Meanwhile, from the UK, Underworld brings a similar weight of history, as one of the most influential forces in British dance music for more than three decades. Their landmark Born Slippy .NUXX became one of the defining tracks of the 1990s after featuring in Trainspotting in 1996. Their Electric Avenue appearance will also be a New Zealand exclusive.

“Underworld for me personally is huge,” says Mitchell. “Like Kenny Dope, they literally helped shape electronic music. It’ll be incredible to see them perform live alongside some of the biggest names in it today.”

Drum & bass – long a favourite with New Zealand audiences – is represented by the return of Hybrid Minds and Wilkinson, alongside Birmingham’s K Motionz, one of the hottest names in contemporary drum & bass with a particularly strong following in New Zealand.

There is also a heavy dose of modern female pop and R&B from Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo and Kehlani. US artist Rexha has accumulated billions of streams across a catalogue of international hits and comes to Electric Avenue following her Tomorrowland debut, while Tove Lo and Kehlani will play New Zealand-exclusive performances.

The strength of the local line-up runs deep too. Fat Freddy's Drop, one of the country’s most enduring live acts, headline Friday's home-grown charge, while Saturday brings Ladyhawke, Home Brew and SACHI – three artists who've built loyal followings well beyond the festival circuit. It's a reminder that alongside the international heavyweights, Electric Avenue remains a commanding stage for New Zealand’s own.

Further proof comes with the return of Kiwi legends Th’ Dudes – 50 years on from their formation – who proved a huge hit when they played Electric Avenue two years ago.

“That's the fun of this festival,” says Mitchell. “You can come for Kings of Leon and Kasabian, Calvin Harris and Major Lazer, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, Jungle and Lime Cordiale, or Hybrid Minds and Wilkinson.

“It shouldn’t necessarily all work on one festival bill – but it does. That mix of genres, generations and audiences has become part of Electric Avenue.”

Electric Avenue 2027 line up

FRIDAY

KINGS OF LEON • Major Lazer • Bebe Rexha • Kasabian • Hybrid Minds • K Motionz • Fat Freddy’s Drop • Kenny Dope • Malugi • It’s Murph • Two Faced • Club Angel • Savage • Th’ Dudes • Daily J • Frank Booker • Louis Baker • Tali & MSSB • The Response • Poppa Jax • Stefany Beck • Imani-J • Mikey Scrooge • Dream.R • Joyce • Rydr

SATURDAY

CALVIN HARRIS • Jungle • Underworld • Kehlani • Wilkinson • Tove Lo • Lime Cordiale • Gorgon City • Darius Syrossian • 33 Below • Pretty Girl • Home Brew • SACHI • Ladyhawke • Coterie • Sub-Tribe • 2XM • Sam Cullen • Castaway • Harry Charles • Chris Keene • Craig Shaw • Phoebe Vic • Pixie Lane • Amber Carly Williams • John Ussher • Dan Veitch • Siliconbeat • Elliot Tierney

General on sale: Final GA weekend tickets, single-day passes and VIP tickets go on sale at 12:00pm on Thursday 24 September. Head to electricavenuefestival.co.nz for more information.