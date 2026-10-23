A major upgrade of Brougham St in Christchurch is moving into its second stage, with a new pedestrian and cycle bridge due to open next month.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said Downer has been appointed to carry out work on stage two of the SH76 Brougham St Upgrade project.

Brougham St is one of Christchurch’s busiest streets and serves as the main freight route to Lyttelton Port. The road was prioritised for upgrades last year under the Government’s 'Road of Regional Significance' programme.

The full Brougham Street upgrade is expected to be completed by mid-2029.

“The new pedestrian and cycle bridge is now in place over SH76 Brougham Street, between Collins and Simeon Streets, and will provide safe access for people over this busy road, reducing interactions between motor vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, and stoppages on SH76 Brougham Street,” Bishop said.

“The bridge is the centrepiece of Stage One of the SH76 Brougham Street Upgrade and NZ Transport Agency expects to have it completed and open to the public in November this year. Some further landscaping and finishing work near the bridge will close out Stage One by early 2027.

The kawakawa-patterned roof panels on the new bridge. Photo: CCC

“With a contractor now appointed for Stage Two, planning for this phase is underway and work on the ground is expected to begin in the new year. This second and final stage of the SH76 Brougham Street Upgrade will feature various improvements to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and make the route safer and easier for all users, including freight.

“It will include improved traffic signals and upgraded intersections, T2 lanes (for vehicles with two or more occupants only), new signalised crossings, and improved walking and cycling infrastructure such as a shared path along the south side of SH76 Brougham Street.

“NZTA will be working closely with the Christchurch City Council, which needs to do maintenance work on its underground services beneath SH76 Brougham Street. The organisations will work together to sequence roadworks, avoid digging up the same part of the street unnecessarily, and to minimise the impacts on all road users.”

-Allied Media