Motorists are being warned to expect delays following a crash that took out a traffic light on Brougham St in Christchurch.

The crash involved two vehicles at the Colombo St intersection about 4.30am on Tuesday.

One person sustained minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The traffic lights at the intersection of Brougham and Colombo Sts were not working.

A police spokesperson said traffic management was likely to be in place at the scene for most of the day.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent two crews from the Spreydon and Christchurch City stations to the scene, but no one was trapped.

-Allied Media