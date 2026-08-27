For the first time in 35 years, Christchurch's St Andrew’s College will feature at the National Top Four next week after upsetting powerhouse Southland Boys’ High in the South Island final on Saturday.

St Andrew’s let a 24-7 half-time lead slip to trail 40-24 with 15 minutes left before tries to flanker Jairo Senio and captain Seymour Stowers-Smith cut the deficit to four.

They forced their way upfield, with tighthead prop Lennox Kopelani crashing over for the winning try to put his team ahead 41-40. Supporters who rushed the field had to be cleared to allow Jett Trimbell to attempt the final conversion, which he missed.

The school has not competed in the national championship since 1991, when it lost to Gisborne Boys’ High 13-4 in the semi-final and Whanganui’s St Augustine’s College 13-7 in the playoff for third.

Napier Boys’ High play St Patrick’s College Silverstream in the Hurricanes region final this weekend, with St Andrew’s to play the winner in Palmerston North on September 4.

The winner of that match will meet either the Blues or Chiefs region winner in the final.

Westlake Boys’ High plays Kelston Boys’ High in the Blues final on Saturday, while Tauranga Boys’ College plays Hamilton Boys’ High in the Chiefs final.

Christchurch Girls’ High will also return to the girls’ National Top Four after beating Southland Girls’ High 48-7 in Invercargill on Saturday. They play Manukura on September 4.