Christchurch footballer Chris Murphy has played 481 matches for Ferrymead Bays, but possibly none will be bigger than Saturday’s National League opener at home against Eastern Suburbs.

Bays have qualified for the national competition for the first time after finishing second in the Southern League. They and Cashmere Technical are the league’s two Canterbury representatives, while Canterbury United will play in the women’s competition.

Murphy, 39, is set to start in midfield against Eastern, who were runners-up in the Northern League. The match kicks off at 3.30pm.

He said the occasion would rank alongside the South Island finals he had played in for Bays, including their 3-1 victory over Caversham in 2012 to lift the title.

“It’s a hard one given the number of years I’ve been playing. They all have their satisfactions of achievement,” he said.

Murphy also featured for Canterbury United in the old national premiership, before the format changed to a club-based competition in 2021.

He is one of few players in the Bays squad with previous experience on the national stage.

Winger Mac Prathumphitak played four times for Christchurch United in last year’s National League, while forward Daniel Thoms turned out for Canterbury United in 2016.

“It only gets harder from here, there’s a lot more intensity and you’re playing with seasoned pros, guys that have played at the top level,” Murphy said.

“For all of us it’s a good test.”

Bays were given nearly two weeks off to recover from their English Cup final victory over Coastal Spirit on September 6, returning to training last Thursday.

“Everyone’s ready to go and they’re champing at the bit to get out there,” Murphy said.

“The training intensity since Thursday has definitely ramped up, so the excitement’s there and hopefully we can pass that on to the supporters that come down and see us.”

Bays will make their National League debut at Ferrymead Park, with 10 matches ahead – five at home and five away against teams from across the country.

Cashmere Technical open their campaign away to Northern League winners Birkenhead United at 3pm on Sunday, in a match between two teams that went undefeated in their respective regional leagues this season.

Tech’s last match saw them dispatch Wānaka 11-0 two weeks ago, ensuring they go into the national competition on a high after their 2-1 Chatham Cup final defeat to Fencibles United. They last qualified for the National League in 2024, finishing eighth.

In the women’s competition, Canterbury United Pride visit Wellington Phoenix Reserves at NZCIS in Upper Hutt on Sunday.

It will be a rematch with the Phoenix for several Cashmere Technical players in the Pride team. They last met when Tech won 2-1 in their Kate Sheppard Cup semi-final last month.

The Pride finished eighth in last year’s competition.

Christchurch United also failed to qualify for the National League, going down 2-0 to Western Springs in Auckland on Saturday.

United needed a win or draw to book their spot, but striker Ollie Grosso’s red card for a dangerous tackle scuppered their chances.

National Leagues round 1

Ferrymead Bays v Eastern Suburbs, Ferrymead Park, 3.30pm Sat

Birkenhead Utd v Cashmere Tech, Shepherds Park, 3pm Sun

Wellington Phoenix Res. v Canterbury Utd, NZCIS, 4pm Sun