WARNING: This story contains details of historical sexual abuse and may be distressing to some readers

A woman has lived with the consequences of Christchurch man Peter Hugh Ensor’s abuse for almost 30 years.

She fought back tears as she told the court his day of reckoning had been three decades in the making.

However, Ensor still denied raping and indecently assaulting the woman and indicated he planned to appeal after he was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court this week.

He was found guilty of five charges of rape, one charge of unlawful sexual connection, and two charges of indecent assault on a girl under 16 after a jury trial in July.

Ensor was found not guilty of four rape charges, and one charge of indecent assault on a girl under 16 was dismissed.

The court heard the victim was 13 when the abuse began.

“I learned how to survive fear, threats and abuse. I spent 27 years asking myself why he picked me,” she told the court.

“I was already hurt, lost and broken. The abuse did not end; the effects continued throughout my life.”

She spoke of being hyper-vigilant and easily startled.

“I have struggled with trust. I have struggled to understand what a healthy relationship should look like.”

The woman said she believed Ensor was not remorseful for his actions.

“For 27 years I have lived with the consequences; my sentence is lifelong.

“I did not deserve what happened to me.

“The shame, the guilt and the responsibility for what happened were never mine.”

Judge Tom Gilbert said Ensor was more than 10 years older than the victim when the abuse started.

There was premeditation, grooming, vulnerability and an element of violence, the judge said.

Much of the detail of the offending was suppressed.

Defence lawyer Marcus Zintl said Ensor maintained his innocence.

Ensor was supported in court by dozens of people who said the offending was out of character, describing him as “gentle”, Zintl said.

But Judge Gilbert said Ensor regularly raped the victim over a period of seven months.

The victim reported the abuse to police in 2008 but was incorrectly told it was outside the statute of limitations, meaning it was believed too much time had passed for charges to be laid.

In 2019, she was assisted by a social worker and the investigation was reopened.

“She grieves for the loss of her teenage years,” Judge Gilbert said.

“Your offending has had a profound and lifelong effect on her.”

Judge Gilbert sentenced Ensor to 11 years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Sexual Harm Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334.

• Text 4334.

• Email support@safetotalk.nz.

• For more info or to web-chat, visit safetotalk.nz.

• Survivor Experiences Service: 0800 456 090 (8.30am-4.30pm Monday-Friday) or text 8328. This service is for people abused in state, faith-based or other forms of care.

Alternatively contact your local police station – click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.