Five youths have been arrested after a crime spree in Christchurch which included an alleged assault on a shopkeeper.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware of “multiple car thefts and reports of dangerous driving” around the city on Tuesday morning.

“At that stage, no injuries had been reported, and police were actively working to locate the alleged offenders.

“Around 11.50am, police were notified of an assault on a shopkeeper at a store near the intersection of Gayhurst Road and McBratneys Road.

“The assault reportedly involved the same group of youth as the morning’s offending. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

“The group fled in a vehicle when another customer entered the store.

“Due to the dynamic nature of the events, a helicopter was deployed to assist in locating the alleged offenders.

“Around 3pm, Police located and arrested five youth in relation to these incidents and charges are pending.

The spokesperson said the police inquiries were continuing and officers want to locate anyone who may have been involved in the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 or make an anonymous report on 0800 555 111.

-Allied Media