Photo: NZ Police

Three King Cobra gang members have been arrested and guns, ammunition, drugs and cash seized after a police search of a Christchurch property.

On Monday, the Northcote property was searched following an investigation into the sale of cannabis.

Nine firearms, including pump-action and semi-automatic shotguns and a suppressed, scoped semi-automatic rifle were seized.

More than a kilogram of cannabis and $15000 in cash was also seized.

The result represented a significant disruption to a gang-linked cannabis supply chain, police said.

"This was a strong example of information obtained through a local investigation progressing into a targeted gang-disruption operation, resulting in the removal of firearms, drugs and suspected criminal proceeds from the community," tactical operations manager inspector Craig Scott said.

Three men aged 20, 20 and 22 will reappear in the Christchurch District Court facing a raft of drug, firearm and driving charges next month.

Two were remanded in custody.