Comando may be tiny, but Mexico's National Guard is giving him a very big role.

Outfitted with miniature goggles, a fitted tactical vest, a helmet and even a petite head-mounted camera, the 7kg Chihuahua has become the most unusual — and smallest — canine member of the force.

Officers said the 13-month-old pup was being trained not just as a crowd-pleasing mascot but for search-and-rescue work as well.

Diminutive Comando, who stands 21cm tall, looks nothing like the powerful dogs usually associated with military or police units.

During a recent training session in Mexico City, the little dog scampered up stairs and over obstacles while a much larger, fully trained canine named Roko looked on.

Lieutenant Debora Hernandez said Comando challenged two stereotypes: That only big dogs can serve in the National Guard, and that a military-style force cannot build a warmer connection with the public. His presence, she said, reminded people that "beneath the uniform, we are human beings."

The force adopted Comando about six months ago in the northern state of Chihuahua, which inspired the breed's name, after his elderly owners became unable to care for him. Comando now appears at civic ceremonies, school events and community outreach programmes.

Comando is an outlier in a National Guard canine force of about 350 dogs, most of them traditional working breeds such as German Shepherds and Labrador Retrievers.

Chihuahuas, known for their large upright ears, big personalities and expressive eyes, may be alert and energetic, but they are rarely seen as candidates for serious operational work.

Comando has already appeared in Mexico's Independence Day parade and has inspired his own animated likeness and a growing crop of memes on social media.

This growing visibility also serves a broader purpose. Officials said Comando helped soften the image of the National Guard, which is under Army control.