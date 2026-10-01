The Green Party has pledged to reinstate the pay equity scheme and fund a settlement for the 65,000 care and support workers whose claim was stopped by the government's changes.

It estimated that particular settlement would cost just shy of $4.5 billion over four years, but it did not reveal its budgeted cost for restoring the pay equity scheme.

Last year the government overhauled the Equal Pay Act, retrospectively stripping nurses, teachers, carers and other female-dominated workforces of the right to pursue pay equity claims under the existing law.

The controversial legislation stopped the 33 claims under way and raised the threshold for proving work has been historically undervalued.

At the time, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said savings amounted to about $12.8b over the next four years.

The Greens would reverse those changes if elected, but were open to making improvements to the scheme.

The care and support workers' claim covered about 65,000 workers across multiple collective agreements.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said most of them were women on low pay who help people shower, dress, eat and take their medication.

"When a whānau relies on a carer so their nana can keep living at home, that carer's pay should reflect the skill and responsibility the job asks of them.

"These workers had already proven their work was undervalued when the Government changed the rules and told them to start again."

The final settlement would be agreed through bargaining with the workers and their unions, Davidson said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has not released a full pay equity policy yet, but he is committed to reversing pay equity law changes in the first 100 days of his potential government and putting care and support workers first in the queue for a settlement.

The party's Finance spokesperson, Barbara Edmonds, added to Hipkins' 100 days commitment by promising the first deal - with care and support workers - would be done by her first Budget if Labour forms the next government after the November 7 general election.