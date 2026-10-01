Five youths have been charged in relation to a string of aggravated robberies in Invercargill.

Police on Thursday cited three recent instances in which offenders entered commercial premises in the city, targeting tobacco products, cash and confectionery.

The first was on North Rd on Sunday, September 19; the second on Dee St about 6am on Monday, September 28; and the third on Salford St on Wednesday, September 30.

In the two most recent cases workers at the premises were allegedly threatened, including with weapons.

Acting Detective Sergeant Sarah Harper said initial inquiries had led to five youths being arrested.

"They have been charged with aggravated robbery, one youth has also been charged with remaining with intent.”

It was believed they had used stolen vehicles in their offending.

"At this stage we believe these incidents are linked, and further arrests and charges have not yet been ruled out," she said.

Det Sgt Harper said police wanted to hear from anyone who had information, or CCTV or dashcam footage.

— Police online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111, using the corresponding reference numbers: North Rd, 260919/1310; Dee St, 260928/2894; Salford St, 260930/1125.

— Allied Media